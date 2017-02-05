Clemson Football Redshirt Report: Shaq Smith

Throughout the off-season we are going to be analyzing the Clemson football program and the 2016 season. In this segment we are going to be taking a look at each of the members of the 2016 recruiting class who were redshirted last fall.

Shaq Smith (LB) Baltimore, MD:

Rubbing the Rock 1 d Can Clemson defeat Florida State without Deshaun Watson?

Shaq Smith was the most heralded member of the 2016 recruiting class to be redshirted last season. Coming out of high school, 247sports had Smith ranked as the 78th overall player in the country.

Upon arriving at Clemson, Smith was impressive through winter workouts and fall camp, however Brent Venables and coach Swinney decided it would be best to redshirt him. Smith took this opportunity to learn and ran with it. During the fall semester Smith carried a 3.75 GPA, while also being one of Clemson’s top performers during workouts.

Best Attributes:

One of Shaq Smith’s best attributes is his versatility. Playing at IMG academy as a senior, Smith displayed his ability to dominate the game in run support and in pass coverage. Dropping back into coverage is a weakness for most run stuffing linebackers, however, Smith appears comfortable staying in his back pedal. Smith’s strength in pass coverage will be an upgrade for this Clemson football team.

Smith also does a great job of sifting through the traffic and getting to the football. Early on in his high school career, Smith was playing defensive-end. The vantage point that a player has to the ball as a defensive end is much different than at linebacker. Despite playing through more traffic, Smith is still able to get to the ball before nearly everyone else.

Expectations:

I expect Shaq Smith to be a focal point of this Clemson football team next season, along with another member of the 2016 recruiting class, Tre Lamar. Despite losing Ben Bouleware, I expect Clemson’s linebacking core to improve next season. The natural size and athleticism that Lamar (6’4, 250 lbs) and Smith (6’2, 240 lbs) bring to Clemson is something that Bouleware did not have.

Whether it be on special teams or as a starter on defense, Shaq Smith will be a forced to be reckoned with in the ACC next season.

More from Rubbing the Rock

This article originally appeared on