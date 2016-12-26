Clemson Football: Weekly News Bites, Boxing Day Edition

For those of you that are unfamiliar with the English tradition of Boxing Day, it generally involves sports, shopping, and a great deal of alcohol.

As we head into bowl season, we too honor these Olde English traditions by watching sporting events and drinking. As football season comes to its end, we celebrate with a plethora of bowl games and adult beverages. So in a way, Boxing Day lives on here in ‘Merica. (Just with less horse racing, less charity, and way more football. The alcohol consumption is actually pretty close.)

I’m a day late. So sue me. Clemson football team decided to honor the Christmas holiday by writing their own version of the famous poem, “The Night Before Christmas”. It’s actually kind of genius. You can read the entire version at Tigernet.

The Tigers head to Phoenix today.

The Clemson Tigers left Death Valley today on a flight to Phoenix in preparation for the upcoming PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

WYFF News 4’s published a short video of the team’s departure on Corey Davis’ Facebook page. You can watch it here. The team should arrive in Phoenix at about 6:30 p.m. EST. In five days, the Tigers will take on the Ohio Stae Buckeyes in one of the two final CFP National Championship games. If the Tigers win, they will then take on the winner of the Peach Bowl, which will feature the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Washington Huskies.

This will be the Tigers’ second trip in two years to the Playoff.

Sports Illustrated is rooting for the Tigers in the CFP: SI writer Brian Hamilton sets up a nice series of stats and arguments why Clemson can, and should, win the CFP this year. Here is a link to the article. Hamilton’s article is poignant as ESPN seems to want to portray Clemson as an underdog this year.

And finally, here is a nifty little video of Deshaun Watson talking about the upcoming hullaballoo.

More from Rubbing the Rock

This article originally appeared on