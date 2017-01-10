Clemson is No. 1 in final AP Poll

Clemson topped the final Associated Press poll on Tuesday after its thrilling 35–31 victory over defending national champion Alabama.

It’s Clemson’s second AP title, after finishing No. 1 in 1981.

Alabama, USC, Washington, and Oklahoma round out the Top 5. USC started the season 1–3 and won their final nine games, capped off by 52–49 victory in the Rose Bowl over Penn State.

Ohio State is No. 6, followed by Penn State, Florida State, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

1. Clemson

2, Alabama

3. USC

4. Washington

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. Penn State

8. Florida State

9. Wisconsin

10, Michigan

11. Oklahoma State

12. Stanford

13. LSU

14. Florida

15. Western Michigan

16. Virginia Tech

17. Colorado

18. West Virginia

19. USF

20. Miami (Fla.)

21. Louisville

22. Tennessee

23. Utah

24. Auburn

25. San Diego State

