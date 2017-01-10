Clemson is No. 1 in final AP Poll

By news@wgmd.com -
29

Clemson topped the final Associated Press poll on Tuesday after its thrilling 35–31 victory over defending national champion Alabama.

It’s Clemson’s second AP title, after finishing No. 1 in 1981.

Alabama, USC, Washington, and Oklahoma round out the Top 5. USC started the season 1–3 and won their final nine games, capped off by 52–49 victory in the Rose Bowl over Penn State.

Ohio State is No. 6, followed by Penn State, Florida State, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

1. Clemson  
2, Alabama 
3. USC 
4. Washington
5. Oklahoma  
6. Ohio State  
7. Penn State  
8. Florida State  
9. Wisconsin  
10, Michigan  
11. Oklahoma State  
12. Stanford 
13. LSU  
14. Florida  
15. Western Michigan  
16. Virginia Tech  
17. Colorado  
18. West Virginia 
19. USF  
20. Miami (Fla.)
21. Louisville  
22. Tennessee  
23. Utah  
24. Auburn  
25. San Diego State  

Scooby Axson

This article originally appeared on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR