Clemson, Ohio State back in Arizona for another postseason

PHOENIX (AP) Clemson is back in Arizona, hoping to celebrate a College Football Playoff victory in the same stadium the Tigers lamented coming up just short of a national championship last season.

Ohio State’s last postseason game was also here, though the memories for the Buckeyes are much better.

No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson landed at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport late Monday afternoon about an hour apart. The Buckeyes and Tigers are both making their second trips to the College Football Playoff and will meet Saturday in Fiesta Bowl semifinal.

Coach Dabo Swinney has been selling his team on putting last season’s 45-40 championship game loss to Alabama behind it by winning this trip to University of Phoenix Stadium.

Ohio State won the first College Football Playoff before falling short last season. The Buckeyes finished off 2015 with a 44-28 victory against Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.

”We’re here for a reason,” Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer said. ”We’re here to enjoy the sunshine, the dessert and most importantly to put on a good performance against a great football team in Clemson. I couldn’t imagine being in a better place with a better group of people than my players and my coaching staff.”

Both coaches said all their players had made the trip to Arizona.

The Tigers and Buckeyes last played in the 2014 Orange Bowl, with Clemson winning 40-35. This will be the second matchup of Swinney and Meyer.