Clemson vs. Alabama: Which team has the edge?

Alabama offense vs. Clemson defense

It’s impossible to say what effect there will be from Steve Sarkisian’s abrupt promotion to offensive coordinator. With Clemson’s stout pass rushers like Christian Wilkins and Clelin Farrell, Tide QB Jalen Hurts will need to use his scrambling ability to buy time and make throws downfield. Like last year’s game, expect ‘Bama to use O.J. Howard as a pass-catcher more than usual.

‘Bama’s been able to run the ball consistently all season, especially in the fourth quarter, but Clemson has some dominant run-stuffers in Dexter Lawrence and Carlos Watkins. RB Bo Scarborough may need help from freshman Josh Jacobs.

Edge: Clemson

Clemson offense vs. Alabama defense

Deshaun Watson sliced up the Tide’s previously stingy defense last year; that seems less likely this year given ‘Bama’s absolute dominance up front and the fact Watson runs less than he used to. But Clemson has too many weapons to truly be shut down. Between WRs Mike Williams, Artavis Scott, Deon Cain, Hunter Renfrow and Ray-Ray McCloud, somebody’s getting open.

RB Wayne Gallman will have a tougher time of it. With so much of the onus on Clemson’s passing game, it’s imperative that Watson — who’s thrown 17 interceptions — avoids turnovers, because ‘Bama is enjoying historic success returning defensive touchdowns (11 so far).

Edge: Alabama

Special teams

Alabama has made a thing of scoring points on special teams — three punt return touchdowns (though two were by now-injured Eddie Jackson) and one return of a blocked punt. But field-goal kicking remains an adventure — Adam Griffith is 20-of-27.

Clemson is determined to atone for its special teams woes in last year’s title game (a 95-yard Kenyan Drake kick return and successful Alabama onside kick). But the Tigers rank a modest 48th in kick coverage but have four blocked kicks/punts.

Edge: Clemson

Coaching

Alabama’s Nick Saban is the sport’s undisputed king of coaching and will have a chance to tie Bear Bryant’s all-time record with a sixth career national championship. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney does not yet have a first, but two ACC titles and three BCS/CFP bowls wins over the past four years aren’t shabby.

A key matchup here, though, involves the coordinators. Clemson’s Brent Venables is one of the sport’s absolute best defensive coaches, fielding another Top 10 unit despite heavy NFL defections from last season. He’ll be going against Sarkisian, who last called his own plays on offense in 2010.

Edge: Clemson

The pick

Alabama looked unbeatable virtually the entire regular season but a little bit off against Washington. Then the Kiffin/Sarkisian shakeup happened. Clemson appears to be peaking at the absolute best time. It dominated a very talented Ohio State team. It won’t shut down the Tide to that extent, but Hurts will struggle and Watson, even under heavy pressure, will make more big plays.

Clemson 24, Alabama 20