Cleveland Browns Cut CB Tramon Williams and QB Josh McCown

The Cleveland Browns took another step towards free agency, and may have hinted at some moves they were going to make by releasing two veterans. First was 37 year old backup quarterback, Josh McCown, and the other was 33 year old cornerback Tramon Williiams both of which they signed two years ago.

This clears up an estimated $11.3 million in cap room for the Browns who already have the most cap space in the league by a mile. This also opens the doors for some potential signings at both of those positions that have been speculated by Browns fans, and some analysts alike.

The releasing of Williams opens the door for the Browns to sign a former player of new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams whom he loved from the Los Angeles Rams, Trumaine Johnson. Johnson, a corner, is primed to be an unrestricted free agent after being franchise tagged last season by LA and Cleveland can pay him the money he wants.

But while there is some hope on the horizon with the releasing of one, there is some confusion with the other. The Browns’ quarterback room became a lot more confusing/cringeworthy after this releasing with Robert Griffin III, Cody Kessler, and Kevin Hogan now the only remaining quarterbacks in Cleveland.

These moves also hint at some potential moves they’re going to make in the draft. With the loss of arguably their best quarterback, and their number two cornerback option it makes sense to see both of them replaced come April’s draft. Especially since they were both big contributors for the Browns when they played.

