The Cleveland Browns have a decision to make this offseason regarding Robert Griffin III’s future on the team, and a great Week 17 won’t win him the job.

The Cleveland Browns actually finding a franchise quarterback seems to be something out of a myth. Year after year the team trots out a new savior, confusing fans who see other teams keep the same starting quarterback for more than one or two seasons.

The latest savior was Robert Griffin III, couldn’t even make it to Week 2. He has come back and regained his starting role, but he has done nothing to get fans excited about another year of the RG3 experiment.

He has yet to reach 200 passing yards in his four starts this season, and has thrown a total of zero touchdown passes. The former Rookie of the Year has looked uncomfortable in the pocket all season, and seems to get hurt any time he runs the ball.

The latest injury was a concussion that currently has him in the concussion protocol, although he is set to start this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers if he is cleared to play.

#Browns HC Hue Jackson said he thinks there’s an opportunity for RG3 to play Sun, but he’s in concussion protocol, will find out more Thur — Nate Ulrich (@NateUlrichABJ) December 28, 2016

But whether he plays or not, Griffin has not shown enough to be declared the starter in 2017. Even if he is cleared and throws three touchdown passes, which won’t happen, it still wouldn’t be enough, especially against the Steelers’ backups.

His first four starts have been atrocious, and it would be a surprise if he is selected as the starter next year.

Griffin came to Cleveland with Hue Jackson’s blessing, but it quickly became clear that RG3 is not the same player he was in 2012. The Browns don’t have superstars around him on offense, but there is no excuse for missing open receivers or throwing the ball up for grabs when the game is still within reach.

The team may keep him on the roster next season, but having him open the season at quarterback would only hinder the development of the young players around him.

Cody Kessler may not be the answer, but even he serves as a better option compared to Griffin. And if the Browns decide to draft a quarterback, it would be better to move forward with the new player rather than let him learn behind a struggling Griffin.

There are many options for the quarterback position in 2017, but Griffin should not be among the top options. So even if he is cleared to play and has a great game this Sunday, no one should get too excited about his future in Cleveland.

