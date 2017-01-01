Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to watch, listen to the game

The Cleveland Browns will close out the 2016 NFL season with a visit to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. Here is how to watch or listen to today’s game.

We’ve finally reached the final day of the 2016 NFL season, Browns fans.

In a few hours the Browns will head into an off-season that will be filled with more divisive draft talk than anyone can imagine.

But before we get that point there is still a game to be played as the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cleveland has not won in Pittsburgh since 2003 and since that victory have lost 23 of 26 games against the Steelers in a “rivalry” that has never really been a rivalry.

A win today by the Browns would very likely cost the team the top overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft. A win would also give the false notion that it would give the Browns “momentum” heading into the 2017 season. But as we all saw in 2010, season-ending winning streaks have zero carryover into the next season.

Which is something that head coach Hue Jackson seems to understand.

“To finish the season winning two games, that is the best we can be. We can only play one more. If we can win it, that means we have won the last two,” Jackson said on Friday. “At the same time, if we don’t, I am not going to make a big deal of that either. I am going to make a big deal about finishing this game as well as we can and then all hands on deck.

“Let’s go fix this and get this team better. That is my main concern. We have to finish this game right. We have to play to win. We want to win. After that, we are going to let the 2016 season go, and we are going to move forward to bigger and better things.”

For the final time this season, here is how you can watch or listen:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. EST

Location: Pittsburgh, Pa.

Stadium: Heinz Field

TV Channel: CBS (WOIO-Channel 19). NFL Sunday Ticket Ch. 709

Announcers: Kevin Harlan and Rich Gannon

Radio: 92.3 The Fan 92.3 (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM). You can also listen online at clevelandbrowns.com or through the Browns mobile app.

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken and Nathan Zegura (sidelines)

Series: The Steelers lead the series, 69-58

Last meeting: The Steelers won the last matchup, 24-9, on Nov. 20, 2016.

Betting line: Browns +6

Uniforms: The Browns will wear white jerseys, white pants and orange socks.

Weather: Mostly sunny and 39 degrees with a 5 percent chance of precipitation (weather.com)

Injuries:

Probable = virtual certainty player will be available for normal duties. Questionable = 50% chance player will not play; Doubtful = at least 75% chance player will not play; Out = will not play.

