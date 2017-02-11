Cleveland Cavaliers: 3 Keys to Defeating the Denver Nuggets

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Denver Nuggets at the Q on Saturday night, and they need to show their dominance over this playoff contender.

Over the last couple of season the Denver Nuggets have been a train wreck, but not this season. The team that is currently eighth in the West will prepare to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in what should be an alluring matchup.

MUST READ: The Death of the Most Popular Trade Rumor

This Nuggets team struggled to start the season. They played “Jurkic” (the combination of Nikola Jokic and Jusuf Nurkic) which turned out to be an epic fail. Then they experimented with Nurkic starting, and while it wasn’t the worst thing ever, the Nuggets finally became the playoff team the Mile High needed behind Nikola Jokic.

He is a talent. He is his own unicorn of sorts. His passes are incredible, and his patience within the offense is top of the line. But, his emphatic play as of late will not define this matchup.

Since I had the ability to edit the FanSided site “Nugg Love” for some of the season, I reached back out to my writer Blake Holmes and asked him what he expected from this game. He said:

Want your voice heard? Join the King James Gospel team!

First off, let me say something about this game. I personally believe this is a game against two playoff teams, since I think Denver gets the eight seed this year. Denver has also played better on the road this season than at home. I think it’s closer than people may think, but Cleveland still pulls the game out by more than five.

He seems pretty spot on to me, and it will be a great game as Denver will be rolling off of an eighth point win over the Knicks in the Garden. Here are three keys to Cleveland must do in order to kill this Nugget momentum.

Calm Down the Joker

Big Honey, Nikola Jokic, the Joker- whatever you want to call him- he must be shut down tonight. Last night, Jokic set a career-high, and it could be scary if Cleveland can not find a way to contain the much improved sophomore.

More from King James Gospel

The Knicks allowed Jokic to score 40 on an insane 17-23 from the field and 2-3 from downtown. Wow, talk about efficient. Jokic led the way as the entire starting lineup got into double figures for the Nuggets. While containing their dynamic offense, that scored 131 on the Knicks, starts with containing Jokic.

This job will most likely be given to Tristan Thompson. Thompson isn’t a bad defender, but it will be interesting to see how he will matchup with Jokic’s ability to shoot the long-ball.

Jokic’s increased excellent play has not just been this one game though. Over the team’s last 15 games, Jokic has scored 23.8 points per game AND shot over 60% from the field. AND he has averaged 10.3 rebounds per game.

This man is quietly becoming a superstar in a city that is being awakened to the Nuggets again. Winning this game comes down to shutting this silent superstar.

Get K-Love Involved Late

You read that correct. One key for the Cavaliers is to get Kevin Love involved late in the game. Does this mean not involve him early? Obviously not, but their third member of the big three struggles to contribute late in game, and that must stop.

Kevin Love is the team’s leading scorer in the first quarter, so obviously they have no problem getting him involved early on in the game. Late in the game, when Kyrie and LeBron go into take-over mode, Kevin Love seems to be forgotten.

Love averages just 3.2 points per game in the fourth quarter which is terrible compared to Kyrie’s 5.9 and LeBron’s 6.9. Obviously the ball will most likely end up in Kyrie’s hands for the potential game-winner, but every possession before that matters too.

If this game is close late, just keep in the back of your mind this key and make sure you watch for Love’s involvement. While it might not be a huge concern, this game should go all four quarters, and it will be a good trial to see where he and the team are after their January slump.

The Role Players Will Be Crucial

To be fair, Denver is a team made of smooth role players. Even Danilo Gallinari, Denver’s leading scorer, is really just a role player on a contending team. From Wilson Chandler to Gallinari to Barton to Arthur, the Nuggets have about six players that could all erupt for 20+.

This will also be a game that the Big 3 for Cleveland will not be able to win on their own. The Big 3 are some of the best in the NBA, but they will not be able to compete against a Nuggets team that is second in offensive rating over their last 15.

The Cavaliers have key role players in Channing Frye, Tristan Thompson, Kyle Korver, and Iman Shumpert that often times are expected to play much better than they do. This game will come down to if these players can convert on the open opportunities presented to them by LeBron and Kyrie.

This game will be a great one for the Cleveland fans in the Q, so make sure you tune in and watch as these two playoffs teams go head-to-head.

This article originally appeared on