Cleveland Cavaliers: 3 Reasons the Cavs Are Better with Kyle Korver

The Cleveland Cavaliers just finalized the trade for Kyle Korver, and it would a magnificent one.

This was a power move from the Cleveland Cavaliers and general manager David Griffin. The 6-foot-7, 35-year-old shooting guard has been a long-time nemesis of the Cavaliers but today he is turned into what could be a savior.

In a King James Gospel article by Quenton Albertie, he outlines the trade:

The proposed trade between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers, in which the defending champs receive Kyle Korver for Mike Dunleavy Jr. and a 2019 first-round pick is now official.

This move seemed to be aimed directly at the potential Finals trilogy. The obvious (and realistic) goal for the Cleveland Cavaliers this year is to win another championship. After being down 14 points to Golden State late in the fourth on Christmas Day, I believe the Cavs knew that this team needed a boost like Korver.

This is the break that the Cavaliers needed, and we need to dissect it a bit more. Here are three positive ways that his trade impacted the Cavs.

Reason #1: The Obvious

Kyle Korver is a sharpshooter, and the entire NBA knows and respects that. He has made over one three per game every season since his rookie year in which he averaged less than 12 minutes per game. In the 2009-2010 season, this sharpshooter shot 53.6 percent from behind the arc which was an NBA best.

This guy is a game-changer. Teaming up with LeBron James should make every other NBA team cringe. James has been shooting down in the post quite frequently this season. Actually, he takes 50.3 percent of his shots from within 10 feet of the rim, making 67.3 percent of those looks.

If every team makes that percentage, they undoubtedly win.

Therefore, teams will have to send doubles, and we all know how well that works for teams. LeBron’s passing ability is already amazing, but couple that with the fact that Korver shoots 63.1 percent of his shots from just catch-and-shots, and you have a recipe for success.

Korver also shoots 49.0 percent on threes in which a defender is not within 6 feet, which is a lot better than J.R. Smith‘s 40.4 percent. Korver adds a new dimension to the spacing of this Cavaliers offense, and it should prove to help the offense flow incredibly.

His shooting and floor spacing ability is why they brought Korver in, but let’s take a look at two reasons that have to deal with his new teamates.

Reason #2: The Slightly Obvious

With the arrival of Korver, the currently injured Smith may find himself coming off the bench. This may actually be a good thing for the Cavaliers.

Unlike Korver, Smith is a versatile playmaker. While stats could potentially prove otherwise. It is Smith who has customer his game to play with the likes of James and Kyrie Irving. If we go back to 2012-2013, the last season Smith was a full-time bench player, he made 1.9 threes and shot over 42.2 percent from the field.

Smith is a special type of player that proved last season that he can get hot in a hurry– by himself.

The Cavaliers have one of the weaker benches in the NBA and will certainly improve with Smith. The Cavaliers score exactly 110 points per game and the Big Three make up exactly 72 of those points (65 percent of the teams points).

Thisare good numbers for the Cavs, who want a quality bench that can maintain or extend the lead when the Big Three sits. Korver’s arrival or Smith’s assumed benching will both be causes for the hopefully uptick in minutes from this bench.

Korver impacted J.R. but he is not quite done with major impacts.

Reason #3: The Hidden Benefit

As of now, both James and most likely David Griffin believe that the last piece to the Cavaliers puzzle is a backup point guard. But with the Korver trade, they already have what they need.

Iman Shumpert, who has played point guard 26 percent of his minutes this season, must get minutes on the court. Why can’t it be at the backup point guard? He’s grown accustomed to it throughout the season and frankly Shump might as well be traded if he isn’t playing there.

If it isn’t obvious, the Korver trade moves Smith to the bench position previously held by Shumpert, and then Shumpert is out of a position. With quality backups at every other position, the Cavaliers might as well give Shump a crack at it.

The Cavaliers made a hell of a deal and on paper it seems there can only be benefits from it. The Cavs have a difficult five-game road trip out West next on their slate, and it will be interesting to see how Korver and the Cavs respond.

