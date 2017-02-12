Cleveland Cavaliers: 3 Under-the-Radar Playmakers to Target

While the Cleveland Cavaliers have overcome their January struggles, it is still obvious that this team needs a playmaker, and here are three good options.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are top-heavy. LeBron knows it, you know it, and I know it. They have the Big 3, who are all averaging over 20 points per game, and then they have Kyle Korver who is the lone other player in double figures.

Albeit this team has been without J.R. Smith for a considerable amount of time, they still need one more piece. While the cry in Cleveland have been for a backup point guard, the dysfunctional NBA doesn’t always pan out like that. Most teams can function without two point guards or two center or two whatever. In the modern-day NBA, you need to be able to outshooting and outscore your opponent.

The Cavaliers are in need of a playmaker, and they need a good one for cheap. GM David Griffin has been searching around it seems about inquires about talks with Dallas and a rejected Philadelphia proposal, but my guess is that he has not checked into these three guys. All aging, all on non-contending teams, and all possible cheap buys, but it will all be on the price.

Without further ado, let’s check out each potential target.

Target #1: Denver Nuggets’ Wilson Chandler

On February 2nd, Sam Amick of USA Today wrote this about Wilson Chandler’s condition in Denver:

According to two people with knowledge of Chandler’s situation, the player who came to Denver as part of the Carmelo Anthonydeal six years ago wants to be traded. The people spoke to USA TODAY Sports on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the situation. Chandler’s frustration, according to the people, is born out of the inconsistency with his role.

Chandler is having one of his best year’s in the NBA this season, and he has helped the Nuggets soar into the eighth seed in the West. His 15.7 points per game is third among bench player with over 20 games played. It is also a career-high for him. If Chandler’s role fluctuates that much, he has a right to be upset, and most contenders should look into trading for him.

Chandler, on top of being an excellent offensive threat, is also a superb defender. There is just a lot to love about Chandler and his game. Chandler, who will turning 30 in the next couple months, is exiting his prime.

I wouldn’t bet on it, but I’m sure Chandler would love a chance to play for an NBA Championship, but the asking price may be more than Cleveland wants to give up. Monitor Chandler’s situation with the upcoming trade deadline.

Target #2: Los Angeles Lakers’ Lou Williams

If you want a playmaker that will keep your second unit from blowing a hard-earned lead, look no further than Lou Williams.

This man is a scoring machine. In just 24.1 minutes per game, Williams averages 18.3 points per game. He is shooting a career-high 38.0% from downtown and he is making a career-high 2.0 threes per game.

Williams is the number one bench scorer among those that have played more than five games off of the bench. It really is a shame that he on a rebuilding team like the Lakers. Williams will be turning 31 in this calendar year, and the Lakers will most likely still not be contenders next season. All the signs point to Williams being an inadequate piece to the LA puzzle when they are truly ready to start winning.

So, why keep him? Players like Jordan McRae and DeAndre Liggins could benefit LA for years to come. Whether Williams is a cheap target or not, the Cavaliers need to have this man on their roster.

Rumors surrounding Williams have yet to surface, but hopefully Cleveland can start them as the deadline nears just under two weeks away.

Target #3: Miami Heat’s James Johnson

While there have been rumors about Chandler being traded, Williams and Johnson are just two guys that I feel are in the right place to be shipped to Cleveland. They are both late in their career, and they are both on a team that is not even close to contending for a playoff seed.

Johnson, just like Williams, is having a career-year. This season is the first time that Johnson has consistently hit double digits. He averages 12.0 points per game which is obviously a career-high. He has been shooting the long-ball well, passing well, and rebounding well. There really isn’t much Johnson can’t do.

Johnson could also matchup with a Draymond Green-esque player very well which could bode well Cleveland in the Finals. If the Heat go on a little losing streak and completely erase their name from playoff contention, it will be interesting to see if Johnson is a player they could easily trade.

Finding valuable players that Cleveland could add is always a difficult task, but finding players that actually fit in Cleveland is every more difficult. I truly believe each of these players could be an asset to Cleveland if they are seriously wanting to make another NBA Finals run.

Tell us. Do you think Cleveland would actually consider these players?

