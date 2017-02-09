Cleveland Cavaliers: Can Derrick Williams Find A New Home With The King?

The start to Derrick Williams’ career has not gone as expected and you have to wonder what the future holds for him; can he stick with the Cleveland Cavaliers?

After not seeing the floor much this season, the Miami Heat decided to part ways with Derrick Williams. He was waived and Miami then signed Okaro White to a two-year deal in the midst of this.

Today, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced they have signed Derrick Williams to a 10-day contract.

Six seasons into Williams’ career, and this is not what we imagined. Being a former first-round pick, second overall, many thought Derrick Williams would be a star in this league. So far he has not lived up to expectations. Being the second pick in the draft comes with a lot of pressure. People expect you to develop into a great player, not that there’s anything wrong with that. That’s how it should be.

Derrick Williams played for four teams in six seasons so far, and it’ll be five teams once he suits up for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Throughout his journey, his coaches have tried to see whether the power forward or small forward position is best for him. Height-wise, he can be at a disadvantage playing PF depending on the opponents scheme. His below average rebounding doesn’t help either.

Athletically is where he can hold his own. Williams doesn’t have the speed to keep up with most of the top guys in the NBA at the SF position. With that said, being a big body can still help him in more ways than not.

We’ll see how Tyronn Lue tries to fit Derrick Williams into Cleveland’s rotation.

Coming into the NBA, Derrick Williams was as athletic as anyone and still is. He hasn’t quite used that to his advantage.

Through six seasons, his career averages are 9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.7 assist. Williams is not a very good shooter; for his career he shoots 29.3 percent from three and 71 percent from the foul line. In today’s NBA, being able to shoot is a must and that is not Derrick Williams’ strong suit. It’s easy to say that he needs to work on his jump shot but how many guys have tried that for years and failed?

There are other ways for him to contribute but it just hasn’t been enough. His rebounding isn’t there and neither is his playmaking. His career average of 0.7 assists says it all.

This doesn’t mean that he can’t get better. He’s still only 25 years old and that leaves him with a lot of potential still. In his six years in the NBA, he’s never had a major injury to hold him back.

To play for the Cleveland Cavaliers is a golden opportunity for Williams. The Cavs are giving him a chance but he’ll have to show them how bad he wants it.

