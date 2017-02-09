Cleveland Cavaliers: Derrick Williams Solves Zero Cavalier Problems

The Cleveland Cavaliers have several problems that could be have been solved by signing a free agent, and the Derrick Williams signing solved none of them.

According to Shams Charania, the Cleveland Cavaliers are planning Derrick Williams to a 10-day contract. While that does not guarantee him a spot, it does allow him the opportunity to further impress. He will hopefully be signed in time for Thursday’s game.

After the Cavaliers hosted a mega-workout for free agents, most believed that Jordan Farmar would be signed to a 10-day contract to man the backup point guard position. Farmar was the clear cut choice that would help the Cavaliers fill a needed position. Mario Chalmers also attended that workout.

Even a player like Lance Stephenson, who was recently signed to a day 10-day contract with Minnesota, would fill the “playmaking” void. But, Williams, he will not even break into the rotation if Love and James are in.

The biggest benefit from Williams signing will be his ability to fill in without Love in the lineup. Love has been having back spasms lately, and it could be a lifeline for the Cavaliers in case they need to rest him occasionally.

Expect the Cavaliers to be heavily involved in the trade deadline as they will still be searching for their backup point guard. Also, expect them to possibility hold out in case the other D-Will, Deron Williams, is bought out by the Mavericks.

Whatever the case, I will always believe in the Cavaliers management since they are an excellent and proven staff. This trade deadline will be a fun one and make sure you keep up with King James Gospel for the entire time!

