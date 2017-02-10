Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyrie Irving Impresses in Loss to Thunder

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday night, but that did not stop Kyrie Irving from having an incredible game.

Have yourself a game. Kyrie Irving was not only jaw-dropping, but he was incredible efficient in the Cleveland Cavaliers loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The big three were surprise additions after they were reportedly out for this game, but they- by they I mean Kyrie- put on a show.

The only Cavaliers to score over 20 points and the only starter over 50% from the field? If you guess Kyrie Irving, you were correct. Irving put on a show in front of the Thunder fans as the Cavaliers suffered a 118-109 loss.

Irving’s game was highlighted by this play where he split the defender and converted an incredible difficult layup.

Kyrie ????????????

Kyrie Irving, oh my lanta. His 4-of-5 from three also helped Cleveland attempt to stay at pace with Russell Westbrook.

Other highlights from this game include the newly signed Derrick Williams, who scored 12 points on 3-3 shooting. Many writers including myself weren’t quite fond of the acquisition of Derrick Williams put hopefully he can prove me wrong. Besides him, the bench scored just 20 points.

McRae got the start for Liggins who was out with the tooth issue. Besides that, the King had 18/5/7, and Love had 15/12.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be back at it against the Nuggets on Saturday as they attempt to restart their winning streak.

