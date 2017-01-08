Cleveland Cavaliers: Reviewing the week for the Canton Charge

The Canton Charge kicked off their eight-game, three-week road trip this past week.

Road Trip in Review

The Canton Charge, entering that game and the road trip with a two game winning streak. The Charge defeated the Erie Bayhawks 123-106. Chris Evans was the leading scorer with 24 points and 8 rebounds. Eric Moreland had a double-double with 19 rebounds and 18 points, along with 2 steals and 2 blocks.

The next game for them on the road trip was on January 4 at Raptors 905, in which the Charge defeated the Raptors 109-99. Quinn Cook led the Charge with 35 points, 7 assists and 2 rebounds. John Holland also had 27 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists.

The Charge then traveled to the desert where they face the Northern Arizona Suns and the Charge won, once again 111-98. Cook again led the way with 34 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds and 3 steals.

Last night, the Charge traveled to face the Salt Lake City Stars in which the Charge cruised to a 120-74 victory. Holland led the way with 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Moreland also posted a double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks.

The Charge have now won six games in a row. The Charge have also averaged 115.8 points per game and have only given up 94.3 points per game so far in this road trip.

Road trip ahead

Here is what’s next for the Canton Charge on their long road trip.

January 11 — @ Santa Cruz Warriors | 10 p.m. Eastern tipoff on Facebook Live

January 13 — @ Reno Bighorns | 10 p.m. Eastern tipoff on Facebook Live

January 14 — @ Los Angeles D-Fenders | 9:30 p.m. Eastern tipoff on Facebook Live

January 19 — @ Maine Red Claws | 6 p.m. Eastern tipoff on Facebook Live

