Clevinger aware of the importance of weekend series with Twins

By news@wgmd.com -
28

Spot starter Michael Clevinger knew he had to step up to give the Indians a chance in game 2 of the doubleheader

More  FOX Sports Ohio  Videos

HIGHLIGHT: Chisenhall gives the Indians another multi-HR game

HIGHLIGHT: Chisenhall gives the Indians another multi-HR game

15 mins ago

Bryan Price criticizes home plate umpire's hesitation

Bryan Price criticizes home plate umpire’s hesitation

5 hours ago

Pete Rose's full speech from pregame on-field ceremony

Pete Rose’s full speech from pregame on-field ceremony

5 hours ago

Ryan Merritt gets plenty of run support in his first start of 2017

Ryan Merritt gets plenty of run support in his first start of 2017

7 hours ago

Can Ramirez's hot streak be attributed to Lindor's bats?

Can Ramirez’s hot streak be attributed to Lindor’s bats?

7 hours ago

HIGHLIGHTS: Jose Ramirez's multi-HR game

HIGHLIGHTS: Jose Ramirez’s multi-HR game

7 hours ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR