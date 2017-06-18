Clevinger aware of the importance of weekend series with Twins

Spot starter Michael Clevinger knew he had to step up to give the Indians a chance in game 2 of the doubleheader

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos HIGHLIGHT: Chisenhall gives the Indians another multi-HR game Bryan Price criticizes home plate umpire’s hesitation Pete Rose’s full speech from pregame on-field ceremony Ryan Merritt gets plenty of run support in his first start of 2017 Can Ramirez’s hot streak be attributed to Lindor’s bats? HIGHLIGHTS: Jose Ramirez’s multi-HR game More FOX Sports Ohio Videos