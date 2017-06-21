Clint Bowyer was not on the list of drivers to watch when the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series headed to road courses. That all changed at Sonoma in 2012.
More Race Hub Videos
Clint Bowyer: The Race That Changed My Life | NASCAR RACE HUB
Just now
Radioactive: Michigan – “I lost my (expletive) for a minute.” | NASCAR RACE HUB
1 day ago
Winner’s Weekend: Kyle Larson – Michigan | NASCAR RACE HUB
2 days ago
Jeff Gordon Breaks Down Michigan in Chevy Simulator | NASCAR RACE HUB
5 days ago
Behind the Scenes at Bubba Wallace’s Cup Debut | NASCAR RACE HUB
7 days ago
Radioactive: Pocono – “(Expletive) brakes failed.” | NASCAR RACE HUB
8 days ago