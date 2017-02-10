Clinton-Dix appears to slam Packers DC Capers in note to Shields

Pro Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix appears to be throwing some not-so-subtle shade at Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers.

Clinton-Dix took to Instagram after former Packers cornerback Sam Shields was released Wednesday, thanking Shields for “showing up every game and never complaining.”

The safety added, “Thank you for lining up and playing whatever Dom Capers called rather [sic] WE liked it or not you was all in.”

Capers, 66, recently finished his eighth season with the Packers, but has been under constant criticism from fans throughout his tenure. Clinton-Dix’s comment surely will only fan the flames.

Last season, only the New Orleans Saints were worse against the pass than the Packers, who allowed an average of 269.2 passing yards per game and 363.9 yards of total offense overall.

Shields spent seven seasons with the Packers, but appeared in just one game last season after suffering a concussion in the Packers’ Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He was placed on injured reserve a few weeks later, but was back in the news last month after being charged with a pair of misdemeanors related to marijuana possession.

A former first-round pick, Clinton-Dix is one of Green Bay’s up-and-coming stars on defense. He played every snap this past season and 99.7 percent of the defensive snaps in 2015. We presume his spot on the roster is quite safe.

Check out Clinton-Dix’s full post below: