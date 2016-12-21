39.7 F
Clinton Ends Up With 2.9 Million More Votes Than Trump

By Mike Murphy -
Hillary Clinton received the most votes of any losing presidential candidate in U.S. history, according to the final and certified election results announced late Wednesday. Clinton ended up with 65,844,954 votes (48.2%) compared to Donald Trump’s 62,979,879 (46.1%), beating the president-elect by 2.9 million votes. Trump, however, won the presidency with a comfortable Electoral College victory. Trump’s popular-vote deficit of 2.1% was the third-worst of any presidential victor. In a tweet Wednesday, Trump said “I would have done even better in the election, if that is possible, if the winner was based on popular vote,” claiming he would have campaigned differently.

