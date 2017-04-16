Clio Cup race red flagged after Turn 1 pile-up

Multiple cars piled up at the start of the first of two Renault UK Clio Cup races Sunday at Donington Park in England, bringing out the red flag.

VIDEO | There was a big crash in the @UKClioCup at @DoningtonPark causing the race to be red flagged. pic.twitter.com/fhkwpRr0Ay — ITV Motorsport (@itvmotorsport) April 16, 2017

The incident started when Paul Rivett, Lee Pattison and Shayne Deegan tangled at the front of the field coming out of Turn 1.

As those behind reacted to the incident in front, more cars were involved in separate collisions that saw JaSport’s Lucas Orock barrel roll out of the race.

Fortunately, all of the drivers were OK and the race was eventually restarted, with Mike Bushell going on to take home the win.