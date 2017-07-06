Clippers acquire rights to draft pick Jawun Evans

Point guard Jawun Evans, a rookie from Oklahoma State, has been acquired by the Clippers from the Philadelphia 76ers for cash considerations.

Official: Clippers acquire draft rights to Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans. https://t.co/agKrg8Jmwz — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) July 6, 2017

A second-round pick (number 39 overall), Evans played two years at Oklahoma State, earning freshman of the year in the 2015-16 season, All-American honorable mention, and All-Big 12 first team. In two years, Evans averaged 17 points per game, 6 assists and four4 rebounds, and in his final season led the Big 12 in scoring with 19 ppg.