LAST TIME OUT

Clippers 119, Knicks 115 – Blake Griffin scored a season-high 32 points, the most any Clippers has scored in a game this season, and hit another two 3-pointers. DeAndre Jordan sealed the win with his play at both ends, finishing with 28 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks, and Jamal Crawford added five points late as part of a 20-point night, with the Clippers overcoming a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to snap a three-game skid.