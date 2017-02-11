Clippers at Hornets live stream: How to watch online

The Charlotte Hornets (24-29) will host the Los Angeles Clippers (32-21) on Saturday evening. Here’s how to watch this NBA game online.

There are eight NBA games on the schedule for Saturday, Feb. 11. One of those games will be between the Los Angeles Clippers (32-21) and the Charlotte Hornets (24-29). Tipoff from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte will be at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Prime Ticket will carry the game in the Greater Los Angeles area. FOX Sports Southeast will carry the game in the Greater Charlotte area. Since this game will not be nationally televised, the available live stream can be found on NBA League Pass, which requires a subscription.

Los Angeles enters play at 32-21 on the year and in fifth place in the Western Conference. The Clippers trail the Golden State Warriors (45-8) by 13 games in the Pacific Division standings. Los Angeles won its most recent game on the road against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, 119-115. The Clippers have gone 3-7 in their last 10 and are 15-13 as the visiting team this season.

Charlotte enters play at 24-29 on the year and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets trail the Washington Wizards (32-21) by eight games in the Southeast Division standings. Charlotte lost its most recent game to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night, 107-95. The Hornets have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games and are 16-11 at the Spectrum Center this season.

Date: Saturday, Feb. 11

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Spectrum Center

TV Info: PT, FSSE

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

According to OddsShark.com, the Hornets will be laying 2.5 points at home to the visiting Clippers. The associated moneylines for this game are Charlotte -140 and Los Angeles +125. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 216.5 points.

Take the Clippers getting points to win this road game in an upset. The Clippers aren’t an elite team away from the Staples Center this season, but the Hornets have been one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference of late.

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on