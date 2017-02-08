Clippers at Knicks: 4:30p on Prime Ticket, FOX Sports GO

Rowan Kavner

NEW YORK – The Clippers and Knicks are both searching for a win as they get set to meet Wednesday night for the first time this season.

For the Knicks (22-31), most of the season has been a struggle, entering the night having lost four of their last five games. The Clippers’ (31-21) struggles have been more recent, as they’re searching for consistency without Chris Paul (thumb surgery), trying to snap a skid of five losses in their last six games.

“We’ve just got to figure out a way to get through it,” said DeAndre Jordan. “It’s definitely frustrating. You want to remain somewhat positive, but still use that to lock in more.”