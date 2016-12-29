Clippers at Rockets live stream: How to watch online

The Los Angeles Clippers (22-12) will match up against the Houston Rockets (24-9) on Friday evening in Texas. Here is how to watch this NBA game online.

Two of the more dangerous teams in the NBA’s Western Conference will take the court against each other on Friday evening, as the Los Angeles Clippers travel to Texas to face off against the Houston Rockets. In something of a stunning turn of events, it is the Rockets that enter this game as the “favorite” given their superior win-loss record and friendly venue, but no one on the Houston side would be silly enough to take this Clippers team anything but seriously.

After a 10-game winning streak, the Rockets have leveled off a bit in the recent past, though the team has won back-to-back games in advance of this one. Houston is led by one of the leading MVP candidates in the league in James Harden and he is the center of everything. On the season, Harden is averaging a staggering 27.7 points, 11.9 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game, and he is compiling those numbers with top-notch efficiency.

On the Clippers side, it is not all roses right now. Los Angeles has skidded to a four-game losing streak, and while the first three losses came with Chris Paul on the sideline with injury, a loss to the Pelicans with their floor leader available is worrisome. It is too early to “panic” about the Clippers at this stage, but with Blake Griffin also out, this will be an interesting test for a team with large-scale aspirations.

Any time two of the more entertaining teams in the sport can match up, it is worth watching and this game will be interesting on a number of levels. Here is everything you need to monitor the action closely on Friday.

Date: Friday, Dec. 30

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

TV Info: Prime Ticket, ROOT Sports

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

More from FanSided

This article originally appeared on