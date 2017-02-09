Clippers get a much-needed win in New York

Los Angeles Clippers 119 New York Knicks 115

The LA Clippers overcome a 10-point 4th quarter deficit to win in New York and end a three-game slide.

Blake Griffin scored a season-high 32 points at Madison Square Garden as the Clippers beat the Knicks 119-115.

Griffin got out of the gate early in this one scoring 18 in the first quarter. He went 11 for 23 from the field with 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

DeAndre Jordan had a monster night as well.

His production has not been up as late but he stepped it up on Wednesday scoring 28 points;10 in the 4th quarter.

He grabbed 15 rebounds and shot 4 from 9 at the free-throw line.

Griffin and Jordan were totally in sync in this one combining for 60 points.

When these two All-Star caliber players are connecting, the Clippers are hard to beat.

Jamal Crawford also had a big night scoring 20 points, with 2 huge shots down the stretch that gave the Clippers the lead.

JJ Reddick added 14 and Austin Rivers contributed 7 with a career-high10 assists.

It was a back and forth game that saw over 20 lead changes, but the difference tonight was defense.

The Clippers outscored the Knicks 30 to 6 on fast break points and out rebounded them 47-41.

There is no question the Kicks can score.

Carmelo Anthony had a team-high 28 points but missed a potential-tying 3 in the closing moments.

Kristaps Porzingis added 27, but the team struggled on defense, which has been their Achilles heel all year.

It was a wild night at the Garden that started off with former Knick star Charles Oakley getting removed from the stands by security guards and arrested for going after MSG chairman James Dolan.

But it ended with a Clipper win and the team now improves to 32-21 on the season.

Next up for the Clippers is Charlotte on Saturday at the Spectrum Center.

More from LA Sports Hub

This article originally appeared on