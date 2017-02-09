CLOSE CALL: US probes plane that flew near Air Force One, report says

Authorities are investigating an incident over Florida where a private plane got within two nautical miles of Air Force One, which is closer than permitted, Bloomberg reported.

The incident occurred on Feb. 3, and sources told the news agency that there was no risk of collision. The planes were flying on a parallel route. President Trump arrived safely at Palm Beach International Airport. The incident occurred about 30 miles out.

The report said that when Air Force One is in flight, Secret Service agents work with FAA supervisors and monitor for threats.

Air Force One is unlike most aircraft. It can be refueled in the air and, with an unlimited range, can take the president wherever he needs to go.

Its electrical systems are hardened to protect against an electromagnetic pulse, and the plane has advanced, secure communications equipment that will allow it to function as mobile command center in the event of an attack on the United States, according to the White House.

The president and most of those who fly with him enjoy 4,000 square feet of floor space on three levels, including a suite for the president with an office and a conference room.

A medical suite can function as an operating room in an emergency, and a doctor is always on board. The plane has quarters for those who regularly accompany the president on trips, including White House staff, Secret Service agents, traveling journalists and other guests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report