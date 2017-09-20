Clown runs for Boston City Council

As if politics weren’t enough of a circus, an actual clown is running for City Hall in Boston.

Pat Payaso is running for an at-large City Council seat, and donned a full-blown clown outfit in a newly posted campaign video – complete with a red nose, face paint and a rainbow wig that’s more than a little creepy.

According to The Boston Herald, Payaso, whose last name means ‘clown’ in Spanish, will appear on the November ballot with seven other candidates.

The candidate’s bizarre YouTube video — set to standard, high-pitched circus music — is largely devoted to mocking money in politics.

[embedded content]

“If I were a Boston politician, I would kiss the most babies, your kids would get into the best schools, with the proper campaign contributions!!” the video text says.

The candidate already has others in city government miffed.

According to the Herald, City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George said Payaso is making a “mockery” of the election.

The candidate has filed a campaign statement of organization and set up a bank account – though it hardly has any money in it.

The four candidates receiving the most votes in the race earn a seat on the 13-member council.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.