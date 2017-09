Although they played sisters on “Charmed,” the actresses could not stand each other — so much so that Doherty’s character, Prue, was killed off and replaced by Rose McGowan. The “Who’s the Boss” star spoke of the rift, “Holly and Shannen were best friends for like 10 years before the show started, so it was very much sort of like high school. I would hope that in our 30s it wouldn’t be like that anymore.” However, after Doherty’s cancer diagnosis Milano reached out and they reconciled.