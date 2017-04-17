Coachella 2017: Celebs party at the shows

Katy Perry The singer hosted an Easter Day “Recovery” brunch, which featured an exclusive pop-up debuting her Katy Perry Footwear. (Rony Alwin) katy-perry

Hailey Baldwin (L) and Kendall Jenner (R) The two models posed for photos for #REVOLVEfestival at Coachella. (BFA) hailey-baldwin-(l)-and-kendall-jenner-(r)

Kat Graham The actress/singer and friends strolled by the Nylon Happiest of Hours brunch before posing for some snaps by the pool. (Wireimage) kat-graham

Delilah Belle Hamlin The model/daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin stopped by the Batiste Dry Shampoo Styling Studio at the Nylon Happiest of Hours brunch to refresh from the desert heat before hitting festival later today. (Wireimage) delilah-belle-hamlin

Sofia Richie The model/daughter of singer Lionel Richie was spotted dancing with her squad in the poolside cabanas. (BFA) sofia-richie

Jasmine Sanders The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model wore short shorts at the VIP room. (BFA) jasmine-sanders