Coast Guard rescues 4 adults, 1 child from capsized boat off North Carolina

The Coast Guard rescued five people Wednesday after their boat capsized three miles off the North Carolina coast.

A mariner grasps the side of a 22-foot vessel after the boat capsized near Masonboro Inlet, North Carolina, June 28, 2017.  (U.S. Coast Guard District 5 )

Officials received a 911 call around 8 p.m. saying a 22-foot boat with four adults and a 4-year-old child capsized near the Masonboro Inlet, located south of Wrightsville Beach.

A mariner grasps the side of a 22-foot vessel after the boat capsized near Masonboro Inlet, North Carolina, June 28, 2017  (U.S. Coast Guard District 5)

All five people were wearing life jackets and clinging to the boat, the Coast Guard said in a news release. 

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach approaches a capsized vessel near Masonboro Inlet, North Carolina, June 28, 2017.  (U.S. Coast Guard District 5)

A response boat arrived on the scene around 8:20 p.m. and rescued all five people from the water. No injuries were reported, according to the Coast Guard.

“We are very pleased with the fact that the Wrightsville Beach crew was able to respond, rescue five people and return them safely to shore in under 40 minutes,” Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Keith Moore, command duty officer for Sector North Carolina, said in a statement. “Furthermore, the five people chose to make the right decision by wearing their life jackets, a decision that undoubtedly contributed to the positive outcome of this case.”

A towboat later arrived on the scene to salvage the capsized boat. 

