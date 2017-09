COASTAL FLOOD WARNING FOR SUSSEX & CAPE MAY COUNTIES TILL 1am WED

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT WEDNESDAY…

* LOCATION…COASTAL AREAS OF NEW JERSEY AND DELAWARE AND AREAS ALONG DELAWARE BAY.

* COASTAL FLOODING…MODERATE FLOODING IS ANTICIPATED WITH HIGH TIDE THIS EVENING. COASTAL FLOODING COULD APPROACH MAJOR LEVEL ON THE DELAWARE SIDE ALONG THE LOWER DELAWARE BAY.

* TIMING…HIGH TIDE ON THE NEW JERSEY AND DELAWARE OCEANFRONT OCCURS BETWEEN 7:30 PM AND 8:30 PM THIS EVENING. HIGH TIDE ON THE BACK BAYS, DELAWARE BAY AND RARITAN BAY OCCURS LATER THAN THE HIGH TIDE ON THE OCEANFRONT.

* SURGE…1.5 TO 2.5 FEET ABOVE ASTRONOMICAL TIDE.

* IMPACTS…WIDESPREAD ROADWAY FLOODING IS EXPECTED AND MINOR PROPERTY DAMAGE IS POSSIBLE… ESPECIALLY AROUND THIS EVENING’S HIGH TIDE. MORE EXTENSIVE PROPERTY DAMAGE COULD OCCUR ON THE DELAWARE SIDE OF THE LOWER DELAWARE BAY.

* OUTLOOK…THE POTENTIAL FOR MINOR COASTAL FLOODING NEAR TIMES OF HIGH TIDE WILL CONTINUE INTO WEDNESDAY AND POSSIBLY THURSDAY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A COASTAL FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS OCCURRING OR IMMINENT. COASTAL RESIDENTS IN THE WARNED AREA SHOULD BE ALERT FOR RISING WATER… AND TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTION TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY.

DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOOD WATERS. THE WATER MAY BE DEEPER THAN YOU THINK IT IS. YOU WILL BE PUTTING YOURSELF IN DANGER AND YOUR VEHICLE MAY BE DAMAGED…LEADING TO COSTLY

REPAIRS.

FOR A LIST OF THE IMPACT OF DIFFERENT TIDE HEIGHTS IN YOUR COUNTY PLEASE VISIT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/PHI/TIDE

FORECAST TIME OF PREDICTED LOCATION HIGH TIDE WATER LEVEL

CAPE MAY, NEW JERSEY 8:19 PM TUE 7.5 TO 8.0 FEET MLLW

(OCEANFRONT)

LEWES, DELAWARE 9:00 PM TUE 7.0 TO 8.0 FEET MLLW

(DELAWARE BAY)

REHOBOTH BEACH, DELAWARE 8:00 PM TUE 7.0 TO 7.5 FEET MLLW

(OCEANFRONT)