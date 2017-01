Coastal Flood & Wind Advisories into Monday

DELAWARE BEACHES:

…COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EST MONDAY…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MOUNT HOLLY HAS ISSUED A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY… WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EST MONDAY.

* LOCATION…THE NEW JERSEY SHORE, DELAWARE BEACHES AND DELAWARE BAY.

* COASTAL FLOODING…MINOR TIDAL FLOODING IS LIKELY WITH MONDAY MORNING’S HIGH TIDE.

* TIMING…HIGH TIDE ON THE NEW JERSEY AND DELAWARE OCEANFRONT OCCURS BETWEEN 4 AND 5 AM. HIGH TIDE ON THE BACK BAYS, ALONG DELAWARE BAY AND RARITAN BAY WILL OCCUR SEVERAL HOURS LATER THAN ON THE OCEAN FRONT.

* SURGE…2 TO 3 FEET ABOVE ASTRONOMICAL TIDE.

* WAVES HEIGHTS…6 TO 8 FEET.

* IMPACTS…LOCALIZED ROADWAY FLOODING IS EXPECTED. SOME ROADS MAY BE CLOSED DUE TO HIGH WATER.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS THAT MINOR TIDAL FLOODING IS EXPECTED. MINOR TIDAL FLOODING OFTEN RESULTS IN SOME ROAD CLOSURES. USUALLY…THE MOST VULNERABLE ROADWAYS WILL FLOOD.

DO NOT LEAVE YOUR VEHICLE AT A LOCATION THAT IS PRONE TO TIDAL FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOOD WATERS. THE WATER MAY BE DEEPER THAN YOU THINK IT IS. YOU WILL BE PUTTING YOURSELF IN DANGER AND YOUR VEHICLE MAY BE DAMAGED…LEADING TO COSTLY REPAIRS.

FOR A LIST OF THE IMPACT OF DIFFERENT TIDE HEIGHTS IN YOUR COUNTY PLEASE GO TO WWW.WEATHER.GOV/PHI/TIDES

===================

DELAWARE BEACHES:

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 2 PM EST MONDAY…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MOUNT HOLLY HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 2 PM EST MONDAY.

* WINDS…EAST 25 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH.

* TIMING…THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR MONDAY FROM THE EARLY MORNING TO THE EARLY AFTERNOON. AREAS OF DENSE FOG WILL CONTINUE EARLY THIS MORNING.

* WIND IMPACTS…STRONG WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN LIMBS…TREES…AND POWER LINES. ISOLATED TO SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES ARE LIKELY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT VERY WINDY CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT.. .ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION. LIGHT-WEIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS SUCH AS PATIO FURNITURE AND GARBAGE CANS SHOULD BE SECURED.

===================

