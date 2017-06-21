Coastal Zone Act moves along

Coastal Zone act passed through the Delaware State House yesterday. The measure is receiving broad support, passing through the House by a vote of 34-7, and is supported by Governor John Carney as well. The bill now heads to the senate environmental, natural resources, and energy committee for consideration. If made into law, the bill would re-open 14 sites along the Delaware coastline to businesses as long as they meet a range of requirements such as cleaning up the brownfields to compliance with the Delaware Hazardous Substance Act and having a sea-level rise plan.