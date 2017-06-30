Coastal Zone Act passes through the DE Senate

The Coastal Zone Act easily passed through the Delaware Senate yesterday. Now 14 sites along the Delaware coastline will be opened up for industrial companies to use. The bill requires companies interested in using any site to clean up the brownfields to environmental standards, and maintain a net environmental or economic improvement throughout its use. Although the bill was controversial among environmental groups, it saw broad bipartisan support throughout the process. The bill passed through the senate 18-2 and now heads to Governor Carney’s desk to sign.