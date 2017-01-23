CODE PURPLE – DONATIONS & VOLUNTEERS

Code Purple Sussex County helps those without a home during the cruel winter months by providing a warm place to sleep at night and a hot meal or two. However, your help is also needed to keep these shelters supplied.

Donations are needed – especially food, paper products to eat and drink from, plastic ware, drinks, coffee, sugar and creamer, underwear for men & women, gloves, long johns, winter boots and jeans.

Code Purple Sussex is open nightly until March 12 – supplies go quickly. Anyone wishing to donate much needed items please see our needs list and drop off at the below locations or to St. Luke’s Parish House in Seaford or Avenue UMC in Milford anytime between 7pm and 9pm.

Call Teresa Shockley at 302-381-8792 if you wish to know more about the items the shelters are in need of!

Volunteers are also needed – please visit our site if you are interested – http://www.codepurplesussexcounty.com/volunteers

Official Donation Drop off Locations:

Home Team Realty: 959 Norman Eskridge Hwy, Seaford, DE

M-F 9am-5pm and Sat 9am-12pm

Blades Town Hall: 20 West 4th Street, Blades, DE

M-F 9am-4pm

Avenue United Methodist Church: 20 N Church Street, Milford, DE

M-F 9:30am-3pm

DryZone: 16507 Beach Highway, Ellendale, DE 19941

M-F 9am – 5pm

Schanne Insurance State Farm: 915 S. DuPont Hwy. Milford, DE

M-F 9am – 5pm