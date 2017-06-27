The Indians reliever after the 2-1 loss.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Cody Allen on Adrian Beltre’s go-ahead homer in the ninth: ‘He got me’
15 mins ago
Despite outcome, Mike Clevinger feels that he can build off start for Tribe
15 mins ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Clevinger strikes out a career-high nine batters in six innings
15 mins ago
Andre Knott provides the latest on Terry Francona’s status
4 hours ago
HIGHLIGHTS: Indians complete comeback win 15-9 over Rangers
22 hours ago
Knott recaps comeback with Lindor and Perez
22 hours ago