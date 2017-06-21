Cody Bellinger’s ridiculous rookie season with the Los Angeles Dodgers continued Tuesday night, with the youngster hitting his 22nd home run of the season in a 12-0 win over the New York Mets.

He’s reached that total in just 52 games, but has been ultra-hot lately with 10 dingers in his last 10 games, a first for a rookie according to Elias Sports Bureau.

His teammate Corey Seager, the reigning NL Rookie of the Year, was not to be outdone however.

Seager hit three home runs against the Mets, giving him 12 on the year and prompting teammate Brandon McCarthy to offer an explanation.

Three homers for the night? @coreyseager_5 is the definition of a STUD. 💯

”Whatever Bellinger’s doing, I don’t understand. I think Seager got mad and decided to hit some balls out,” McCarthy mused.

Seager’s been no slouch over the last 10 games, either. The shortstop is batting .415 with four home runs, 13 RBIs (6 Tuesday night) and five doubles.

And the fireworks might continue. After hitting nine home runs in the first two games against the Mets, the Dodgers will face Tyler Pill on Wednesday night in his third career start.

