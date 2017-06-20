Cody Bellinger continues to slug at a ridiculous pace that now is also record-setting. The Dodgers rookie went deep twice more in Monday’s 10-6 win over the Mets, giving him 21 homers on the season in just his 51st career game – a new MLB record.

Here’s his three-run blast from the first inning:

And here’s the solo shot from the second inning:

It was already Bellinger’s fifth multi-homer game of the season and it managed to overshadow the fact that Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw served up four homers and six earned runs in 6.1 innings, though the left-hander still picked up his 10th win of the season.

Bellinger’s four RBI upped his team-leading total to 47 – not bad for a guy who didn’t even debut until April 25. In his past nine games, the 21-year-old is slashing .375/.419/1.125 with nine homers and 16 RBI.

