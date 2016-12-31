Cody Garbrandt reveals who he wants to fight next as champion

LAS VEGAS — Cody Garbrandt put on a performance of a lifetime at UFC 207 as he dethroned Dominick Cruz as bantamweight champion in only his sixth fight inside the Octagon.

Garbrandt used superior defense to make Cruz miss while hurting the long reigning champion with hard punches all night lone while also earning two knockdowns during the five round battle.

When it was over, Garbrandt earned the unanimous decision victory to hand Cruz his first defeat in nearly a decade.

In the lead up to the fight, Garbrandt and Cruz engaged in a bitter war of words, but it all paid off once they got into the cage together because they put on a 25-minute classic for the ages that also won ‘Fight of the Night’ honors at UFC 207.

That’s why Garbrandt believes Cruz deserves an immediate rematch not only because of the challenge he presented, but also as a reward for being arguably the greatest bantamweight champion in UFC/WEC history.

“You know what, I had so much fun in there, Dom’s been arguably the best bantamweight in the world, let’s run that (expletive) back,” Garbrandt said at the UFC 207 post fight press conference. “I say give him an immediate rematch so he can go off in the next chapter of his career.

“Like I said, he’s been great. I’d like to give Dominick Cruz the rematch but ultimately it’s up to the UFC. But I’m the champion now, I’m the baddest dude in my division so I call the shots.”

Just after the event was over, former champion TJ Dillashaw seemed to be the most likely candidate to face Garbrandt next. Dillashaw dismantled No. 2 ranked John Lineker over three rounds to win his second fight in a row since losing the title to Cruz in January.

The two fighters also have a volatile history together after they trained together at Team Alpha Male in Sacramento before Dillashaw ultimately split from the gym to begin working at a new facility in Colorado.

While Garbrandt would like to give Cruz his rematch, if the UFC opts for Dillashaw instead he’s more than happy to accept that matchup.

“I’m the baddest dude in the world so bring them all. Bring them all,” Garbrandt said. “I just beat the best in the world. I already knew what I did to Dillashaw. I was 1-0. I was green, I was getting my ears wet, I was just a fighter at heart. Now, I’ve compiled my skills with my coaches. I’ve been the uncrowned champion even when Dillashaw was on the team.

“Now I’ve got this (title) so anybody — anybody in my division can come try and take it from me.”