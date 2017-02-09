Coffee with the Jets: Team signs new quarterbacks coach

Get all the latest news from across the internet about the New York Jets while enjoying your cup of coffee.

As the New York Jets head into the offseason, it’s always great to stay informed about the latest news while enjoying your favorite cup of coffee. Here are all the latest news and updates from the best sources across the internet.

The move raises some questions. Bates has spent much of his NFL coaching career around one quarterback: Jay Cutler, which immediately fueled speculation about whether the Jets will pursue Cutler this offseason.

Todd McShay’s mock: Jets pass on QB Mitch Trubisky for Ohio State CB by Rich Cimini (ESPN)

I said it then, and I’ll say it now: Lattimore makes perfect sense from a need standpoint. Darrelle Revis could be a goner and Buster Skrine is better suited to nickel back, meaning the Jets could be looking for a No. 1 corner and a No. 2. Basically, they need to add a young, shutdown player for Todd Bowles’ man-to-man scheme.

Jets Add Three Assistant Coaches by Eric Allen (New York Jets)

The Jets continued to fill out their offensive staff, announcing the hirings of offensive assistant/assistant quarterbacks coach Mick Lombardi (pictured above) and offensive assistant Jason Vrable. The team also made an addition to their strength staff as Joe Giacobbe will serve as an assistant strength and conditioning coach to Justus Galac.

More from The Jet Press

Free Agent T Jeff Adams Signs with Jets by Randy Lange (New York Jets)

Adams was acquired on waivers by Houston in early 2014 and finally got some playing time with the Texans — four games and two starts in 2014-15 combined. He began 2015 as the LG starter but injured his right knee and spent the rest of the season on Injured Reserve. He ended this past season on the Texans’ practice squad.

Jets Have Interest In Deshaun Watson by Dallas Robinson (Pro Football Rumors)

New York holds the sixth pick in the 2017 draft, and could conceivably target Watson at that point, but they’ve also been linked to other quarterbacks this offseason. The Jets are reportedly high on North Carolina signal-caller Mitch Trubisky, who, like Watson, is a projected Day 1 pick.

What has Brandon Marshall heard from Jets about his future? by Darryl Slater (NJ Advance Media)

But Marshall’s view — at this point, from talking to the organization’s decision makers — is that they want him back for a third season.

This article originally appeared on