Coffey, Gophers ranked No. 24 in latest AP poll

For the first time in the Richard Pitino era, the Minnesota Gophers men’s basketball team is ranked in the AP Top 25.

The No. 24 ranking comes after an impressive three-game win streak in the Big Ten that has the Gophers sitting at 15-2 overall. Their 3-1 record in the conference is tied with Purdue, Michigan State and Nebraska for first place.

One of the Gophers’ rare losses this season was a 75-67 barn burner against Florida State, which is currently ranked at No. 9 in the nation. The other loss was a 75-74 overtime thriller to a Big Ten powerhouse program in Michigan State.

A key contributor in Minnesota’s rise to the national spotlight has been freshman guard Amir Coffey. Coffey was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Jan. 9 for the second time this season.

In the Gophers’ win over Northwestern, Coffey recorded 17 points, four rebounds and three assists. He had 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting in yesterday’s 78-68 win over Ohio State, recording five assists and four rebounds as well.

The freshman is second on the team on scoring with 12.8 points per game, just behind teammate Nate Mason (14.4 PPG).

Minnesota will begin its two game road trip on Jan. 11 at Michigan State.