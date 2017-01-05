Coffey, Mason lead Minnesota over Northwestern 70-66

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Amir Coffey scored 17 points, and Nate Mason hit eight free throws in the final 26 seconds to lead Minnesota to a 70-66 victory over Northwestern on Thursday night.

Coffey nailed three 3-pointers. Mason came through at the line near the end to finish with 12 points, and the Golden Gophers (14-2, 2-1 Big Ten) picked up another impressive road win after beating then-No. 15 Purdue in overtime on Sunday.

They wiped out a seven-point deficit in the second half and handed Northwestern (12-4, 1-2) its second straight loss after winning nine in a row.

Bryant McIntosh scored 21 and had five assists for the Wildcats. The junior became the 34th Northwestern player to hit the 1,000-point mark and tied assistant Pat Baldwin for second on the program’s assist list with 452.

Vic Law added 14 points and eight rebounds. But the Wildcats took the loss after tying a program record with 13 straight home wins dating to last season.

The Gophers were leading 62-57 after Amir Coffey scored on a put-back with 1:27 remaining. But Northwestern did not go quietly.

Scottie Lindsey hit two free throws to make it a three-point game with 28 seconds left. Mason, who had 31 points and 11 assists against Purdue, answered with a pair. But McIntosh scored on a layup to pull Northwestern back within three with 19 seconds remaining.

Mason hit two more free throws to make it 66-61. But Northwestern hung in.

McIntosh nailed a 3 to make it a two-point game. Mason hit two free throws with 11.9 seconds remaining and, after a driving McIntosh fed Gavin Skelly for a dunk, he buried two more foul shots with two seconds left.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers appear poised to break into the Top 25 after narrowly missing out this week.

Northwestern: The Wildcats are staggering a little bit with back-to-back losses to Michigan State and Minnesota.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: Hosts Ohio State on Sunday.

Northwestern: Visits Nebraska on Sunday

