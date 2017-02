Coherent Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after the laser manufacturer topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly earnings. Coherent shares jumped 12% to $180 after hours. The company reported adjusted fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.57 a share on revenue of $346.1 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had estimated earnings of $1.81 a share.

