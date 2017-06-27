[embedded content]

Networks Ignore Loretta Lynch Story in Favor of More Trump-Russia Coverage

‘Jeff, Do You Even Care?’: Hannity Blasts CNN President for Anti-Trump Bias

Stephen Colbert went after President Trump Monday night in a scathing monologue which culminated with the “Late Show” host issuing an “apology” for Trump having become president.

The comedian mocked a recent Trump tweet in which the president demanded an apology in light of new reports about the Obama administration failing to act on Russia’s election meddling.

CNN’s Lemon Calls on Media to Disobey White House, Turn on Cameras

LOOK: Trump Supporter Buys Billboard Blasting ABC Over Trump Coverage

The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING after being informed in August about Russian meddling. With 4 months looking at Russia… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

..under a magnifying glass, they have zero “tapes” of T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

“I’m a big enough man to apologize,” Colbert responded.

“And I believe I speak for the majority of Americans when I say this: I’m sorry you’re president,” he said to raucous cheers.

Earlier in the monologue, Colbert mocked Trump for referring to himself as “T” in other recent tweets.

Since the Obama Administration was told way before the 2016 Election that the Russians were meddling, why no action? Focus on them, not T! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2017

“Who the hell is ‘T’? he asked, showing a photo-shopped “new presidential photo” of the president looking like Mr. T.

Colbert has blasted Trump consistently on his show, including in a widely-criticized monologue last month in which he used a vulgar term to refer to the president’s relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Colbert was in Russia last week filming segments for the show in St. Petersburg.

.@realDonaldTrump Don’t worry, Mr. President. I’m in Russia. If the “tapes” exist, I’ll bring you back a copy! pic.twitter.com/v5flvAMtFY — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) June 22, 2017

‘Fake News Network’: Trump Blasts CNN for Retracted Russia Story

Kennedy: Pelosi Is ‘Like a Zombie Vampire’ Who Won’t Relinquish Power

Sharyl Attkisson: Media Giving the Public ‘An Artificial Reality’