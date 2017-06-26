Cold chicken complaint leads to attack on restaurant owner

Police say they are looking for a couple who were caught on surveillance video attacking the owner of restaurant and her 15-year-old daughter because they said their chicken was cold.

Jeanette Norris owns the Qwik Chick takeout stand in the southeast Georgia town of Baxley. She says she and her daughter were punched by customers Thursday.

Baxley police are looking for Latasha and Nathaniel Smith on charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children.

Norris tells WTOC-TV that Latasha Smith complained about her chicken being cold, and remained agitated after she refunded her money. Norris says she went outside to tell Smith that she had called police and Smith began hitting and slapping her, breaking Norris’ nose.

Surveillance video shows Nathaniel Smith punching Norris’ 15-year-old daughter and the couple fleeing.

Information from: WJCL-TV, http://www.wjcl.com/