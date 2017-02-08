“That leaves eight quarterbacks. Jacoby Brissett, Garoppolo, Ryan Mallett, Zac Robinson, Kevin O’Connell, Matt Cassel, Kliff Kingsbury, Rohan Davey. And, by the way, in most instances you used decent picks. One of those guys can play: Jimmy Garoppolo. One of those guys we know can play.

So spare me on this “we’ll just get another Jimmy Garoppolo. Think about this, in the last three years in the NFL, 36 quarterbacks have been drafted. Five can play. That’s 13.9 percent.

36 quarterbacks drafted last three years. Five we all know can play: Dak, Winston, Mariota, Derek Carr, and I’m giving you Carson Wentz.

And by the way, even in the first round. [Just] first-round quarterbacks the last three years: Eight drafted, three can play. That’s 40 percent. 60 percent can’t…. So I don’t think you can just go find another Jimmy Garoppolo.”

Isaiah J. Downing Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports