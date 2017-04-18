Colin Cowherd explains how Paul George is starting to engineer his exit to Los Angeles

“On the same day Magic comes out and says ‘we need a superstar, wink wink wink, hint hint hint, we’re very interested, Paul George.’

Paul George [then] loses and drops the hint that ‘Lance Stephenson, he’s an emotional player but he needs to be better for me. CJ Miles needs to be better for me.’ God, you can see this coming from a mile away.

Don’t blame him, either. I’ve defended players on this. An attorney, a doctor, a teacher… everybody in society gets a choice on where they get to work. Only pro athletes, the better you are the worse franchise you go to. Players have a right to leave. Paul George is better than his surrounding cast in Indianapolis, like Shaq leaving Orlando.

Shoe deal increases, glamour increases, future could potentially be better, and Magic and Kobe bring him home. It’s happening right in front of our eyes.“

