“What in the world is outrageous about that? ‘As much as we love him, we have to do what’s best for the club.’

He was on a live broadcast, he was asked questions. What’s outrageous about that?

First of all, he can’t defend a houseplant. He’s been injured both years. He’s a seven-footer who isn’t really a dominant rebounder and gets pushed around near the basket. And you can’t consider a couple of first round picks and a starter from the Celtics for him?

And he missed his exit interview, and apparently that upset Phil Jackson.

‘I don’t think I’ve ever had a player,’ Jackson said, ‘over 25 years of coaching, maybe 30, not come into an exit meeting. So it’s… not happened to me. I know it happens to other people and other players. And his brother and his agent have downplayed it, but still, it’s a chance for a person to express themselves. And I had a real good relationship with Kristaps over the last two years, so it was kind of surprising.’”

