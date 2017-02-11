After Kristine stuck up for Thunder fans once more, Colin went for the jugular.

COLIN: “Everybody feels like OKC is such a great, great NBA city. You can’t judge that. They’ve never been bad.

“Buffalo loves the Bills. They’ve been crap for 30 years. That’s a fan base. Green Bay before Brett Favre was pretty awful for 20 years. The Raiders went into the tank, just came out of the abyss.

“Oklahoma City? That’s like saying, honestly, ‘Oh my god, I love my wife.’ ‘How long you been together?’ ‘Well, we went on a honeymoon. We dated for six months, then we went on a honeymoon to Hawaii.’ …

“Seriously, I don’t want to hear about how great your marriage is. I want you to have two kids, nine fights, have a separation, go into bankruptcy, then you’ll tell me how great your marriage is.”

